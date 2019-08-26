Employers are Utilizing Social Media During Hiring Process

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s no secret that a lot of us spend parts of our day scrolling through social media on our phones and computers. Now employers are using the platforms to their advantage. Organizations like Sprenger-Midwest Inc. are starting to utilize Facebook’s “jobs tab” by posting job applications.

“We’re always looking for qualified candidates. Social media is a great way to reach them on their phones, 24-7, at their computer and they can search even when we’re not open,” said Quinn Kathner, Marketing Specialist for Sprenger-Midwest Inc.

The wholesale lumber distributor uses Facebook’s free option to find applicants. The feature also brings in more local applicants because job seekers can search by location.

“So it doesn’t hurt to try to do a job posting and you can weed through the competition without having a huge number of unqualified applicants,” said Kathner.

The Sioux Falls School District also uses Facebook to fill positions. Besides the jobs tab they use “ad hoc job posting opportunities on Facebook,” said Becky Dorman, Senior HR Director for the Sioux Falls School District.

“That works well, especially for our non-teaching staff, they seem to be kind of informal, ‘hey I’m looking for a job between this hour and these hours’ and we may have a job that fits those needs.”

The Sioux Falls School District opts for the paid Facebook option, something they say is affordable.

“If my mother were to see something on Facebook and she wants to tell one of her friends, she can easily share it on Facebook and that doesn’t cost us anything. But when that friend goes through and clicks on the link, then we pay for the click. So it’s a great way to get miles out for your advertising dollars,” said Dorman.

If you’re looking for a job, you can utilize several of Facebook’s features. You can choose from a list of different job categories or search your own keyword. You can also pick your location and radius. You can also specify whether you’re looking for a full or part-time job.