Football Players Battle Mind Over Matter

Former NFL quarterback Neil Graff talks about the mentality of a football player

SIOUX FALLS, SD—For many football players, injuries are just a part of the game.

“Every football player has injuries; some are more severe than others. But that can limit what you need to do, and that can be very frustrating,” said Neil Graff, former NFL quarterback.

Graff says he understands when players like Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, choose to end their careers early because it’s not the injury that is the real battle, it’s the mind.

“When they get injured, even one of these nagging injuries, it limits their ability to play at the level that they can,” said Graff. “That can really be a mental stress knowing you have to play at you’re ‘A’ level every game.”

Health officials say that playing in one college or NFL football game is equivalent to getting into 62 small car crashes.

Let’s take Andrew Luck for an example, in theory, he has gotten into over 7,600 accidents in his football career.

Sanford Health officials say that the anxiety of an injury comes from the pressure put on players to come-back quickly.

“Players get used to and taught to value their achievements largely by wins and losses, and when you’re in rehab after you’re injured there are no wins and losses,” said Andy Gillham, Sanford senior sports performance specialist.

In order to truly understand a player’s mindset, we must first realize that they’re just like us.

“The general public doesn’t really understand,” said Graff. “They can’t really understand useless you been through it. They don’t really understand what the mental part of it is, they just see the guys performing on the field.”