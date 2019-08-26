Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Trial Pushed Back to January

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial will be pushed back to January.

The movie mogul pleaded not guilty Monday to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault. He entered the plea in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for “Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an “11th-hour maneuver” that “raises significant legal issues” and predicted it could delay the trial.

Weinstein’s lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.