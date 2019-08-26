Knights Sweep Riders in Battle of Unbeatens in Softball

Knights Sweep Riders in Battle of Unbeatens in Softball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Neither team had lost a game before Monday night’s doubleheader at Sherman Park. And the O’Gorman’s Knights remain perfect after a sweep of the Roosevelt Rough Riders 5-1 and 9-5. Shayla Shaver was the difference on the mound in the first game. And timely hitting by Avery Wittrey and her teammates along with a pair of runners cut down at the plate on throws by right fielder Lauren Kouri and solid pitching by freshman Kira Mentele were the difference.