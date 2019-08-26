Out And About With Kalli: Week of August 26th

From joining the Barrel House to raise funds to support local veterans applying for Honor Flight, the South Dakota State Fair kicking off in Huron on Thursday, and even a dog friendly brewery tour in Sioux Falls with Shop Dog; there’s a little something for everyone indoors and outdoors in the Sioux Empire this weekend. Kalli Trautman with the Event Company was in the KDLT Studio this morning to give us a preview of the weeks exciting events for us all to look forward to.

The Barrel House Day of Giving

Monday, August 26 – Tuesday, August 27

The Barrel House

Sioux Falls, SD

Join The Barrel House in Sioux Falls, SD as they support the local Veterans who have applied for their Honor Flight by donating 10% of their total sales from the day! Midwest Honor Flight will have a representative there for questions and collecting donations. Midwest Honor Flight is a non-profit organization in Northwest Iowa, South Dakota, and Southwest Minnesota dedicated to providing Veterans with honor and closure with an all expense paid trip to our Nation’s Capital. Their Mission: To transport America’s Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor the service and sacrifices of themselves and to fellow Veterans.​

2019 South Dakota State Fair

Thursday, August 29 – Monday, September 2

South Dakota State Fairgrounds

Huron, SD

There’s no time like fair time! It’s the South Dakota State Fair and you won’t want to miss! Featuring a great line-up of entertainment, the fair food staples and all of the great 4-H activities. Bring the whole family out for the weekend!

Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge

Thursday, August 29 – Sunday, September 1

Willow Run Golf Course

Sioux Falls, SD

$5

A 144-player field converges on Sioux Falls, S.D. for the fifth annual Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge contested at Willow Run Golf Course. Individuals will compete for a $225,000 purse in a 72-hole stroke play format with a cut to the low 60 players and ties after 36 holes. This event is the 19th in the 2019 Volvik Race for the Card on the “Road to the LPGA”.

Shop Dog Brewery Tour

Thursday, August 29

5:00PM

Obscure Brewing Company

Sioux Falls, SD

We’re kicking off the Shop Dog Brewery Tour series with Obscure Brewing Company! The tour will feature a dog-friendly local brewery each month. You are encouraged to stop in with your dog any time during our 5pm-8pm event to enjoy some beers with fellow dog lovers and beer lovers. Every patron who attends the event will be entered to win a great package from Obscure and Shop Dog.

Pollinator Celebration and Monarch Tagging

Saturday, August 31

2:00PM

Good Earth State Park

Time to celebrate the Pollinators of South Dakota. The day will include special presentations at the amphitheater and come and go activities near the visitor center. A monarch maze, seed bombs, activities and more! The event is free to attend with just a park entrance license required to enter the park.