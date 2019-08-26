Police: Tea Man Arrested for Assault Following Weekend Shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A woman is in stable condition after a weekend shooting in Tea.

Authorities responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North Main Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They say the alleged shooter, 30-year-old Joshua Kelly, had already run away.

Authorities say they found Kelly a half-hour later a casino in Tea.

The victim suffered minor injuries and that she and Kelly are “domestic partners.”

Kelly is facing several charges including aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. He’s being held without bond at the Minnehaha County Jail.