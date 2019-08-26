Shannon Happy to Be Playing Symetra Event at Willow

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Much of her time growing up was spent playing and working at Willow Run. So for Sioux Falls native Shannon Johnson, getting a special exemption to play in the Great Life Challenge starting Thursday is a thrill. She by-passed a potential career on the LPGA and has been working for PING out in Massachusetts. But This is the course where she grew up and despite some changes, she still knows it well. “Yeah coming back here is always awesome and I enjoy being in Sioux Falls. Everyone’s so nice and you come back here after moving away and you learn to appreciate it a little bit more. I think working out at Willow when I was in college now being able to come and play this tournament is awesome. And I’m glad these players get to see everything that’s going on now with Willow and Great Life…”

Returning players know what kind of course they will be playing. And for Symetra/LPGA veteran Brittany Benvenuto, she loves the layout and the condition of the course. “It’s always in really good shape. They do a really good job of getting the greens in shape and as professional golfers, if the greens are in good shape we tend to like the golf course because that’s where we are making our money. And it has a fun layout…”

The tournament starts Thursday and 24 of the top 25 on the money list are in Sioux Falls as they start the Final Five on the Tour which has 23 events this year. The purse is $225,000 with $33,000 to the winner.