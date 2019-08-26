Sioux Falls Dealership Helping Fund School District Classrooms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Class is back in session in the Sioux Falls School District so one dealership is having a special promotion to support the 1,800 teachers.

Starting today, each person that test drives any vehicle at Graham Automotive can designate a $20 gift card to a teacher of their choice in the Sioux Falls School District.

According to the Sioux Falls School District, over 94 percent of teachers supply all of their classrooms through their own out-of-pocket expenses, which can run more than $500 annually.

Graham Automotive has teamed up with the Sioux Falls Public School’s Education Foundation to help teacher’s out.

“Al Larimer, the General Manager, and partner Tom Graham feel very strongly about education, and the benefits in the community the benefits to our company, having a strong school district and education program is important to everybody,” said Graham Automotive General Sales Manager, Joe Stifter.

The promotion runs through the end of the year at Graham Automotive located off West 41st Street in Sioux Falls.