Stenberg, Pats Lead Boys City Golf

Stenberg, Pats Lead Boys City Golf

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln Patriots have a 7 shot lead after 1 round of the boys city golf tournament at Prairie Green GC. Nash Stenberg rolled in back to back birdies on the 7th and 8th holes and went on to shoot 74, leading teammate Luke Honner and OG’s William Sanford by 1 shot. Lincoln shot a 308 and leads O’Gorman and Roosevelt by 7 after 18 holes.