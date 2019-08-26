Study Shows Dog Owners Are Healthier

Sioux Falls, S.D.– Every year on August 26th, dog owners flood social media feeds with posts of their beloved dog for National Dog Day. But a recent study by Mayo Clinic Doctor, Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, actually proves dog owners are healthier from a cardiovascular standpoint. Misten Long is the Vice President of B-Squad–a volunteer based dog rescue in Brandon–and she says anyone who’s owned a dog can vouch for the long list of benefits, without a scientific study, “People are more likely to get out and walk. Dogs are great conversation starters so it helps people with their socialization.”

Allison Johnson, kennel manager at Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, knows first-hand how beneficial dogs can be, especially for mental health,”So dogs are great for stress relief, anyone that’s ever been around a dog, at least a well behaved dog, probably knows that they just have a calming presence. You pet them and you feel better about whatever has been going on. It’s just some easy, cheaper therapy.”

Long also says,”Dogs are very in-tune with our emotions and they seem to know what we need before we even know.”

One of the best ways to celebrate National Dog Day is to adopt one! In addition to adoption there are a number of other ways to celebrate.

“Think about the ways that you’re making your dog’s life better; Have I done their shots? Am I on track with their flee and tick prevention? Have I scheduled their dental exam? Those type of things are so crucial to the health and wellness of your pet,” says Long.

And if you don’t have a dog or are unable to get one, “Become a volunteer. You can at least hangout with them and get some of those benefits of dogs while not having to have the responsibility of them,” says Johnson.

Long also added something for everyone to remember, “To a dog they are a part of our world but to a dog you are their whole world.”

For adoption or volunteer opportunities at Sioux Falls Area Humane Society click here. For adoption or volunteer opportunities at B-Squad Dog Rescue click here.