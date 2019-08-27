2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally brings in $1.26 million in Tax Revenue

PIERRE, S.D. – The Department of Revenue’s tax collections at the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are currently at $1,269,549.

The revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills is a 1 percent decrease compared to 2018. The state sales tax accounted for the majority of the collections with $733,312. At this time last year, the department collected $742,181 in state sales tax. The department’s 2019 collections also include $242,612 in the state tourism tax and $293,626 in municipal taxes.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is an important event for the Department of Revenue and the State of South Dakota,” Revenue Supervisor Lori Haupt said. “Our goal is to ensure fair tax collection, while also making the process as easy as possible for the vendors in attendance. Achieving this goal wouldn’t be possible without our valuable partnerships with fellow state agencies, our local county and municipal governments and vendors.”

The 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally featured a slight decrease in temporary vendors compared to 2018. The 2019 rally featured 1,006 temporary vendors, while the 2018 event had 1,011.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $943,910 in tax from the 818 vendors present. The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 188 temporary vendors with $325,639 in total tax collected.

Taxes collected at the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally included state sales, tourism, municipal sales, and municipal gross receipts.