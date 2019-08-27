Aberdeen Drug Bust Nets 6.9lbs of Marijuana Valued at $10k

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



ABERDEEN, S.D. – On 08/22/2019, the Aberdeen Police Department Drug Task Force initiated an investigation into the distribution of marijuana.

The execution of a search warrant resulted in the discovery and seizure of 6.99 pounds (111 ounces) of high-grade marijuana. Conservatively, the marijuana has a street value of approximately $10,000 locally.

There was also over $20,000 cash located and seized. This money was directly linked with the distribution of marijuana.

Eric Lee Stewart Jr., 22, of Aberdeen was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, ingesting marijuana, and a probation violation.

The money taken during the search is pending state seizure.