Birds Fall to X’s Despite Coulter’s 3 RBI’s

Birds Fall to X's Despite Coulter's 3 RBI's

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Canaries built a 3-2 lead in the 3rd inning Tuesday night at SF Stadium against their arch-rivals from Sioux City. Clint Coulter had 2 r-run Scoring singles and finished the night with a 3rd. But the Explorers exploded for 6 runs in their final at-bat to break the game wide open and win 14-4. The Birds dropped to 37-57, losing for the 33rd time in the last 43 games after being in first place in the Southern Division. Sampson and Zawada each homered and knocked in 3 for the X’s. The series continues Wednesday night at the Bird Cage.