Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Iowa Man Found Near Barefoot Bar
East Lake Okoboji, IA – The body of a missing 24-year-old has been found.
Vincent Harvey was last seen at a dock near Parks Marina around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Harvey was officially reported missing at 10:42 a.m. Sunday.
Crews continued to search for Harvey, until his body was found Monday night near the Barefoot Bar on East Lake Okoboji.
The official cause of death remains under investigation.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Dickinson County Emergency Management, Sprit Lake Fire & Police Departments, Okoboji Police Department, Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Fire & Rescue and Dive Team, Arnold’s Park Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.