Body of Missing 24-Year-Old Iowa Man Found Near Barefoot Bar

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



East Lake Okoboji, IA – The body of a missing 24-year-old has been found.

Vincent Harvey was last seen at a dock near Parks Marina around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. Harvey was officially reported missing at 10:42 a.m. Sunday.

Crews continued to search for Harvey, until his body was found Monday night near the Barefoot Bar on East Lake Okoboji.

The official cause of death remains under investigation.