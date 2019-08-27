“Burke Strong” in Full Swing as the Town Recovers From Severe Storm Damage

Burke, S.D.-It’s been nearly three weeks since high winds ripped through the town of Burke. The storm knocked down power lines and destroyed houses, city buildings and even the school.

The residents of Burke wasted no time getting back on their feet. Within days, the town started working on rebuilding key structures, including the school. Burke Superintendent, Eric Pierson, says, “We had to recover about five classroom spaces from the part that got destroyed. We were able to build new about three classrooms spaces within the library and some other places in the high school.”

Those classrooms, now ready to house students when school begins next week, “I think once kids get back here and get back to school… the kids are going to be pleasantly surprised with really how normal everything is going to be.”

The space were the Burke building center once stood remains empty since being swept to the ground by the tornado. City Finance Officer, Mike Glover, says,”We’re hoping they’ll be up and running fairly soon here. That’s a big part of our community.”

The damage done to the civic center was so severe it has since been stripped to its core structure. “Our civic center when it was built was around $600,000, the whole thing wasn’t destroyed…but I’m thinking it’s well over $500,000,” says Glover.

The plans for important buildings like these- that the city relies on- are currently in analysis stage.

“Looking to the future, we’ve got a little more time, a few more months on some of the structures that need more expensive work. We just have to go through that assessment process and find out what the community wants,” says Pierson.

Though the damage is severe, the town can agree on one thing- they’re Burke Strong.

Glover says, “Midwest, small town, we’re really resilient. We’re really good at helping each other out.”

“In a community like this even some of the people who lost their homes went to work right away the next day helping other people clean up…We just feel like as a community we’re going to come back better than ever,” says Pierson.

And Surrounding communities haven’t hesitated to lend a helping hand, “We may be rivals on the basketball court or the football field, but when it comes to life, we’re there to help each other out,” added Glover.

The Burke football team kicked off its season last Friday against Lyman. Before the game, the Lyman players presented a $5,000 check to help with tornado relief.