City Councilor Proposes Changes in Whittier Neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- People passing out in front of others’ homes and using lawns or parking lots as a toilet. These are just two of the issues that businesses and homeowners in the Whittier area are dealing with in Sioux Falls. Now City Councilor Theresa Stehly is proposing some changes in the neighborhood.

Denise West says she has run into some scary situations right outside her house in the Whittier Neighborhood near downtown.

“We have issues with certain people that come through the neighborhoods defecating in the back. We have little kids that come up and call us over because they’re fornicating in the park. We have drugs that come through here,” said West.

She’s frustrated and wants something to change. Besides having businesses and homes, Whittier is a place to help those less fortunate. Nonprofits like the Banquet are right near some of the houses.

“There have been concerns from some of the businesses and homeowners about the spillover of people who are their to use those services and it’s not always a positive impact,” said Sioux Falls City Councilor, Theresa Stehly.

So Stehly has come up with some solutions for the neighborhood.

“To make sure everybody has economic opportunities and vitality and safety.”

She’s proposing a stronger police presence, including the addition of a small precinct in the area. She also suggested placing restrooms or porta-potties in open spaces.

“Because apparently there has been concerns about people defecating and urinating on parking lots and lawns,” said Stehly.

She would also like to create a stricter vagrancy and loitering ordinance.

“So that we can help people who are finding homeless people passed out in their lawns and hanging out in their yards and garages,” said Stehly.

Through these solutions she hopes to create positive changes.

“Every person in our community deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, in their city, and whatever it takes to help create that level of security is worth every ounce of effort,” said Stehly.

Stehly hopes to get these ideas put in place within the next year. She recently emailed her proposals to residents, businesses and nonprofits and is open to feedback and other ideas.

