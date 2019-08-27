Lincoln Sweeps Roosevelt To Stay Perfect

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln softball team kept it’s perfect record going Tuesday night at Sherman Park with a sweep of Roosevelt. The Patriots batted around in the 2nd inning of first game taking a 1-0 lead and went on to win 12-0. Gabie McConnell, Kyra Knudtson and Kaitlyn Druse all had 2-run hits in the 9-run inning. They also won the nightcap 9-1. Lincoln is now 6-0 and tied with O’Gorman with identical records.