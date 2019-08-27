Mayor TenHaken Signs Verizon Agreement to Bring 5G to Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City leaders are chalking up another milestone for 5G technology in Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken today signed the first set of “small cell installation” agreements.

Verizon will install “small cell technology” on city light poles and in city parks.

The cells will expand bandwidth in high-volume areas and help the city to facilitate 5G in the future.

No word yet on when the cells will be installed.

5G is the fifth generation of mobile broadband.

It’s about 20 times faster than the current 4G.