Names Released in Triple Fatal Crash West of Sioux Falls

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Three people from Sioux Falls have been identified as those who died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon west of Sioux Falls.

A 2005 Pontiac Vibe was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 42, between 466th Avenue and 467th Avenue, when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound 1994 Ford F150 pickup.

The pickup caught fire shortly after the collision.

Both male occupants of the pickup died at the scene. They were the driver, 44-year-old Fredrico Sammiguel, and the passenger, 57-year-old David Kieffer. Seatbelt use is under investigation.

Alyssa Skogen, the 39-year-old female driver of the Pontiac Vibe, also was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male passengers, ages 10 and five, were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.

That portion of Highway 42 was closed for a time following the crash. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.