O’Gorman Gets 15 Kills From Ronsiek in Win Over Roosevelt

O'Gorman Gets 15 Kills From Ronsiek in Win Over Roosevelt

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… Emma Ronsiek just kept doing what she’s done for years for the O’Gorman Knights, she had 15 kills to lead the way in a 3-1 victory to open the season. OG jumped on top by winning the first 2 sets behind the play of Ronsiek, Raegen Reilly (11 kills) and Grace Bengford. But the Riders kept every game close and won the third behind the play of Tatum Wilson who had 11 kills. But the home team closed out the win in the 4th game.