Original Terry Redlin Painting to Raise Awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease

WATERTOWN, S.D. – Each year, the Redlin Art Center in Watertown brings the original oil painting “Evening on the Ice” out of the archives and into the gallery.

With the blessing of the Redlin family, the staff of the Redlin Art Center is sharing the painting in an effort to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

The artwork will be on display throughout the month of September as a reminder that millions of people have struggled and continue to struggle every day with Alzheimer’s.

Terry Redlin struggled with the disease for nine years. It took his ability to paint and the memories if his loved ones. On April 24, 2016, Terry Redlin lost his life.

The Redlin Art Center the Watertown Alzheimer’s Council is hosting two special events to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease:

Friday, August 30, 2019 – “Evening on the Ice” Original Oil Painting Returns to the Redlin Art Center. It will be on display from August 30 through September 30, 2019. On Friday, August 30th, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., Terry’s son, Charles, will be in the Gallery to visit about Terry’s life, his career, and his illness. Everyone is invited. Admission to the Redlin Art Center is free.

September 14, 2019 – Annual Watertown Alzheimer’s Walk hosted by the Watertown Alzheimer’s Council. Registration begins at Jenkins Living Center at 9 a.m. Walk begins at 10 a.m. Participation in the Walk is free.

For more information about these events, visit www.redlinart.com or call 605-882-3877.