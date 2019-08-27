Scoreboard Tuesday, August 27th
American Association
Explorers 14, Canaries 4 *Coulter 3 hits, 3 RBI’s
American League
Twins 3, White Sox 1 *Gonzalez, Schoop HR’s
H.S. Softball
Lincoln 12, Roosevelt 0
Lincoln 9, Roosevelt 1
Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 8, Harrisburg 1
Women’s Volleyball
Northwestern 3, William Penn 0
St. Mary 3, Dakota State 1
Girls Volleyball
Belle Fourche def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Beresford def. Canton, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17
Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12
Castlewood def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
Chester def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-8, 25-12
Estelline/Hendricks def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-21, 25-10, 25-8
Garretson def. Tri-Valley, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20
Howard def. DeSmet, 25-21, 25-15, 25-15
Huron def. Yankton, 25-10, 25-19, 25-19
Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18
James Valley Christian def. Lake Preston, 23-25, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
Langford def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-22, 25-9, 25-22
Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15
McCook Central/Montrose def. Bridgewater-Emery, 21-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Parkston, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Northwestern def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15
Parker def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-20
Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 27-25
St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-14, 25-18
Vermillion def. West Central, 25-21, 13-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-9
Winner def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 25-21, 25-13
Hanson Tournament
First Round
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-10, 25-21
Avon def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 25-18
Freeman def. Platte-Geddes, 25-22, 25-17
Gayville-Volin def. Hanson, 25-27, 25-20, 25-19
Semifinal
Freeman def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-23, 25-16
Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-18, 25-18