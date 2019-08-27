Shannon Johnson Excited to Compete With Symetra’s Best

SIOUX FALLS, SD… She chose to take a job with PING years ago instead a professional career on the course. But Sioux Falls native Shannon Johnson will get a chance to compete with some of the world’s top players starting Thursday as a sponsor’s exemption for the Great Life Challenge at Willow Run, the course she grew up playing on and working at. The Mid Amateur champion from 2018 also played in the Open this summer. And Shannon feels good about where her game is at, despite having a full-time job that keeps her very busy. “I think playing in the open allowed me to see that I can hit the shots that they hit. Having a full-time job I’m probably going to be a little more inconsistent and not hit as many of them in a row as they do but I can hit them. So I think that was the big realization was that I can hit these shots and I can play with them and I think that gives you a little more confidence in my game…”

This will serve as a good tune-up for this year’s Mid Amateur for the defending champion. And she’s just hoping to have fun on her home course. And if she makes the cut, that would raise the level of enjoyment.