Sioux Falls School District Looking for Substitute Teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District is looking for people interested in becoming substitute teachers.

Right now, the district is short 250 subs.

The positions need to be filled by late fall.

It is preferred that substitute teachers have a 4-year degree or an associate’s degree with positive work experience.

All substitute teachers are provided with paid training and can make around $115 a day.

The school district says schedules are flexible and can be customized for each person.

“We share our substitute teacher pool with our neighbors, neighboring school districts, so we can always use more substitute teachers, even if you have a day or two a month your time is very valuable to us and we would love to have it,” said Becky Dorman, Senior HR Director for the Sioux Falls School District.

With the school district growing and adding more schools, they are also looking for more custodians.

Applications for both sub and custodian positions can be found here: https://www.sf.k12.sd.us/employment/application-information