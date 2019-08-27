Supreme Court Hears Appeal from Pierre Man Convicted of Killing Wife

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Supreme Court is hearing an appeal from a Pierre man convicted of killing his wife in 2006.

Brad Reay is arguing that his defense attorney did not provide adequate counsel.

He says the attorney failed to pursue experts to look into bite marks on his wife’s body, DNA on a towel, and tool marks on a tarp covering her body.

Tami Reay’s body was found near Lake Oahe’s spillway with several stab wounds and her throat cut.

A jury convicted Brad Reay of first-degree murder despite his attempts to pin the death on their 12-year-old daughter.