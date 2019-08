134th South Dakota State Fair Kicks Off Thursday

HURON, S.D. – The 134th South Dakota State Fair kicks off Thursday in Huron.

The Beach Boys take the stage Friday night at 7:30, followed by Little Big Town Saturday night.

Gates open each day at 8 a.m. with admission at $6 for adults and $4 for kids. A $20 family pass is also available for purchase. Veterans and active military members get free admission on Thursday.

The fair runs through Monday.