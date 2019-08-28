Former U.S. Senator Larry Pressler Says Cancer in Remission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former South Dakota Senator Larry Pressler says his bladder cancer is in remission.

Pressler says he went through two surgeries and multiple chemotherapy treatments at John’s Hopkins University over the past two years.

He says the cancer is “declared to be gone” and now his schedule includes check-ups ever six months. The 77-year-old says he has the “energy of a 50-year-old.”

Pressler served 18 years in the U.S. Senate between 1979 and 1997.