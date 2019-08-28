Governor Noem Requests More FEMA Assistance for Flood Recovery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is requesting two more Presidential Disaster Declarations to help with recovery from spring and winter flooding.

Both new requests for FEMA assistance to help with repairs for public infrastructure damage. One request is for $8 million and applies to 25 counties and two reservations. The other request is for $3 million and applies to six counties and two reservations.

The requests are in addition to the $43 million disaster declaration that was approved by the president in June. That declaration covered both public property and individual damage.