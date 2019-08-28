Great Life Challenge Starts Stretch of Final 5 on Symetra Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The 5th Annual Great Life Challenge tees off Thursday at Willow Run GC and it’s crunch time for players trying to win their LPGA tour cards. The top 10 on the money list at the end of the season automatically make the big tour and these final five events all have more money at stake, like the $225,000 in Sioux Falls with $34,000 to the winner. Jenny Coleman is 9th on the money list and she knows this is a great opportunity for her to solidify her status. “Yeah it puts some pressure on you, but you just have to play like it’s any other tournament. There’s plenty more left but it would be great to you know, start the final five in a strong manner and just keep on a roll…”

The cut comes after Friday’s round and the tournament concludes Sunday afternoon.