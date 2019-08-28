McDonald’s Now Delivering in Sioux Falls Through DoorDash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – McDonald’s announced they are launching McDelivery in Sioux Falls, partnering with DoorDash.

McDonald’s says customers will be able to order their favorites through DoorDash starting today. McDelivery will also now be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.

“Since McDonald’s launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, we have seen customers respond well to the convenience and we can’t wait for our customers in Sioux Falls to also have the choice to use DoorDash,” said Jordan Hartshorn, a local McDonald’s Franchisee.

Customer can place their order through the DoorDash app or on doordash.com.