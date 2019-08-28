Senator Rounds Visits Kiwanis Club, Gives Update on Wife’s Battle with Cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– Senator Mike Rounds met with the Kiwanis Club of Sioux Falls today.

He talked with the members about a number of issues, one of them being a bipartisan bill that would prevent a government shutdown. He also talked about the progress his wife jean is making against her battle with cancer.

Senator Rounds has been public about Jean’s cancer, sharing that the tumor started out the size of his fist, “Over the last three treatments that has been reduced to less than the size of a golf ball and now we’re very optimistic they’ll have other alternatives available to continue this. We’re going to go after this and we’re going to be very aggressive. I can’t say how much we have appreciated all the prayers and the thoughts from people across the entire region.”

After his meetings today, Senator Rounds and his wife will be heading to Rochester for the next four days where she will begin additional treatments.