Someone You Should Know: 25 Year Legacy at the Outdoor Campus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-A longtime leader of the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is saying goodbye. Thea Miller Ryan played a big role in transforming the nature learning center into what it is today. KDLT’S Miranda Paige takes a trip down memory lane with Ryan in this week’s ‘Someone You Should Know.’

Thea Miller Ryan loves the outdoors. For 25 years she’s been helping grow the Outdoor Campus. When she first started the land was all prairie.

“I feel like I was here when the Outdoor Campus was first born, for lack of a better word and it’s been so amazing to see the growth and the changes over the years. I’m really proud of all the things that we’ve done and accomplished here,” said Ryan.

There were some difficult moments, especially when she first started. She was breaking into a career that was male dominated and was only the fourth woman to work for Game Fish and Parks across the state.

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone, all the guys over the years. But those first few years were really hard. They were really rough on me and I chose to fight and stay,” said Ryan.

She’s glad she didn’t give up on her passion for nature.

“It’s been really cool to see kids that we’ve had in classes grow up and they get bigger, they take all of our classes. Some of them have become interns and now some of them have become employees. And I can’t tell you how awesome it is to see people grow up into outdoor lovers, people who care about our community and care about our habitats we have,” said Ryan.

Jim Jackson has worked with Thea for over 20 years.

“This Outdoor Campus is Thea Ryan. You can say what you want to, but boy she is the Outdoor Campus,” said Jackson.

It’s going to be hard to say goodbye.

“She’s done a wonderful job here and she’s been a joy to work with. She’s very open, very bubbly and she loves this place, so we’ll hate to see her go,” said Jackson.

But Ryan says it’s time.

“This has been an amazing career. I have seen some amazing things. I have seen nature at its finest and at its worst. I’ve seen kids grow up. I’ve seen butterflies hatch and I’ve seen so many great things, but it’s just somebody else’s turn now,” said Ryan.

As far as her plans for the future, Ryan will be the new director at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. It’s part of the USD community College For Sioux Falls.