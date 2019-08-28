Stig Says Jacks Must Take Field With Confidence at Minnesota Thursday

Stig Says Jacks Must Take Field With Confidence at Minnesota Thursday

BROOKINGS, SD… The Jackrabbits of SDSU start the season Thursday night in Minneapolis against the Gophers of Minnesota. SDSU has played it’s share of pre-conference games in big-time venues and head coach John Stiegelmeier is confident about his squad. But he also knows they must take the field with the attitude that they will beat their Big Ten opponent. “I think the first thing is to respect who you’re playing. It’s a Big Ten team and a Big Ten team that won their bowl game against a really good football team. It’s a team that’s building and growing and working hard and you have to respect that which should motivate you to work harder , perfect your plays even more, perfect your defenses even more. But the biggest thing psychologically is that we have to walk on that field and believe that we can win the game. If we don’t do that it doesn’t matter anything else I say and I believe our guys will do that…”