Symetra Tour Once Again Comes To Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s one of the biggest golf tournaments in Sioux Falls, and it kicks off this week.

The best golfers from around the world will compete in the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge at Willow Run Golf Course.

The competition runs from August 29th through September 1st.

Leona Maguire, one of the top golfers in the world, talked about her story, and what she’s looking forward to about the competition.