X’s, Sasser Slam Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Adam Sasser capped a big first inning for the Sioux City Explorers Wednesday night at the Cage. He blasted an opposite field grand slam and it was 6-0 before the Canaries had even come to the plate. It was more than enough runs for the 9-1 win. Alex Boshers went 9 for the Birds, giving up 15 hits and 8 earned runs as Sioux Falls lost for the 34th time in 44 games. Pete Tago was almost unhittable, striking out 9 in his 6 IP and nearing 100 mph on the radar gun. Andrew Ely snapped a 2 for 25 skid with 2 hits and the only RBI. Brett Vertigan also had 2 hits but the rest of the team combined for one. The Birds wrap up their home schedule Thursday against their arch-rivals. They are now 37-58 for the season. The Birds hit the road to Winnipeg for the final 4 games on the schedule starting Friday.