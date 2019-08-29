American Red Cross Gives Hero Awards at “Celebrating the Mission” Event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This afternoon the Red Cross recognized some exceptional volunteers in the Sioux Empire.

Today, the organization held its annual “celebrating the mission” event where they gave out four hero rewards.

Recipients, their families, board members, and area businesses gathered in Sioux Falls to celebrate the accomplishments of the eastern South Dakota chapter of the Red Cross.

This year, all the recipients were from the Red Cross’s disaster cycle services.

One award recipient, Dan Wall, says participating not only helps those in need, but has given his life a greater purpose.”I started out too with the red cross kind of as an adventure to be able to travel and to help people and I’ve found since that first day of starting that the people I connect with the volunteers as well as the clients add something to your life.”

Today, the Red Cross received requests for volunteers from eastern South Dakota to go to Florida to provide relief for communities in Hurricane Dorian’s path.