Auto Body Paint Prep

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Billion Automotive is hiring a full time Paint Prep Technician for the Collision Center!

Job Duties Include, but are not limited to:

-Perform part preparation by cleaning, sanding, and masking.

-Keep paint areas neat and clean.

-Ensure compliance with sign-offs and quality specifications.

-Properly care for and maintain shop equipment and tools.

-Follow standard operating procedures when using sealants, paint strippers and corrosion-preventive chemicals and use protective equipment as required.

-Utilize the company’s system to accurately track time and materials for customer jobs.

Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

We offer all full-time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance as well as 401(K).

Relatable Job Experience Examples:

-Sanding

-Paint Mixing

-Woodworking

-Car Detailing

-Furniture Refinishing

-Cabinet Making

-Auto body Repair

-Drywall Patch/Repair

Job Requirements:

Qualifications

-Valid driver’s license and safe driving record

-Six months’ experience in manufacturing or general industry

-Excellent hand skills

-High attention to detail

-High School diploma or equivalent

Contact Information:

Apply on our career site!

https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18119&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C