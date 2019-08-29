Auto Body Paint Prep
Billion Automotive
Job Location:
Sioux Falls, SD
Job Description:
Billion Automotive is hiring a full time Paint Prep Technician for the Collision Center!
Job Duties Include, but are not limited to:
-Perform part preparation by cleaning, sanding, and masking.
-Keep paint areas neat and clean.
-Ensure compliance with sign-offs and quality specifications.
-Properly care for and maintain shop equipment and tools.
-Follow standard operating procedures when using sealants, paint strippers and corrosion-preventive chemicals and use protective equipment as required.
-Utilize the company’s system to accurately track time and materials for customer jobs.
Billion Automotive is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
We offer all full-time employees a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance as well as 401(K).
Relatable Job Experience Examples:
-Sanding
-Paint Mixing
-Woodworking
-Car Detailing
-Furniture Refinishing
-Cabinet Making
-Auto body Repair
-Drywall Patch/Repair
Job Requirements:
Qualifications
-Valid driver’s license and safe driving record
-Six months’ experience in manufacturing or general industry
-Excellent hand skills
-High attention to detail
-High School diploma or equivalent
Contact Information:
Apply on our career site!
https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=18119&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C