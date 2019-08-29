Brodie Says This is Truly a Rivalry Game

MADISON, SD… The Dakota State Trojans main running back started his career at DWU.  So Brodie Frederiksen has seen the DSU-DWU rivalry from both sides as they prepare for Thursday night’s season opener. And he says it really has become a great rivalry once again. “Yeah when I first got to DWU all I heard was DSU that and DSU this…and really it is a serious rival. The players rival, the coaches rival and they’re really both out to get each other. But it’s a true rival…” Dakota State has won the last 3 match-ups between these two schools.

