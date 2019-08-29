Dordt Looking Ahead After Successful 2018

Dordt Looking Ahead After Successful 2018

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX CENTER, IA… The Dordt Defenders have turned their football program around. To the point where they were picked 3rd in the pre-season GPAC poll after a 7-3 season, the best in school history. But Joel Penner isn’t dwelling on what happened last year, he’s looking ahead. “Yeah we had a really special season last year…but it’s a blank slate. What we’re focusing on are the things that got us to the point where we’re at right now. We have a lot of really special guys in our locker room. We have a lot of talent in our program. The way I look at it is we’re just going to pour gasoline on something and we’re going to see how big this fire can get…”

The Defenders open the season Thursday night at home against Keiser.