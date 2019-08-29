Former WWE Wrestler is Slamming Out Hunger in Vermillion

Nick "Eugene" Dinsmore is collaborating with the Vermillion Food Pantry for a food drive

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



VERMILLION, SD— Former WWE star Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore is trying to “Slam Out Hunger” with a little bit of wrestling and giving back.

“Let’s get a bunch of cans, so it’s going to be difficult actually to move the cans and I’d like to get so many cans that it’s going to be an impressive amount,” said Dinsmore.

That is how many cans Dinsmore wants to collect at the “Slam Out Hunger” event.

The event is pro wrestling matches combined with a canned food drive hosted by Dinsmore’s organization Midwest All Pro Wrestling, and fans get a raffle ticket for every canned food item they bring in.

“I’m hoping that the natural drawing ability of former WWE superstar Eugene will bring so many people out, and the fact that we’re going to have this huge prize for them, and all they got to do is bring in a can and they get a chance in the drawing,” said Dinsmore.

The prizes for the raffle are wrestling memorabilia and Eugene autographed items.

But the real reward is helping the Vermillion food pantry, who is always in need of food.

“We feed on average over 750 people a month,” said Teresa McDowell Johnson, executive director of the Vermillion Food Pantry. “Recently, last summer, in July, we had a food drive and received over two tons of food, and that two tons of food only lasted us a month and a half.”

The food pantry says that the fight against hunger is a year-round endeavor and the donation that Midwest All-Pro wrestling is making means the world to them.

“Individuals that recognize that hunger exists year-round,” said Johnson. “When people recognize that and are willing to go out assist others to meet some of those needs that’s pretty special.”

The event is going to be held at the Natural Guard Armory in Vermillion at 6 pm tomorrow, and Midwest All Pro Wrestling is encouraging you to bring your cheers and also your cans.

If you cannot make the event, the food pantry encourages you to visit their website here and donate by going to their location in Vermillion to drop-off cans.

Midwest All Pro Wrestling is also very thankful for their sponsors of the event:

-Pepsi-Cola

-Brink of Sanity Pro Wrestling

-Budweiser

-Harris Burger

-Last Stop Sioux Falls

-Siouxpercon