Fourth Suspect In SF Kidnapping, Assault Case Arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities have captured a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Sioux Falls.

Ronald Lee Webb was arrested late Wednesday night, according to a tweet from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this month.

He was connected to a kidnapping and assault case where a man was beaten, burned with a torch, and held in the basement of a home for two days, according to court documents.

The victim told police he was at the home to collect payment for fixing a door, but the suspects accused him of a “drug deal gone wrong.”