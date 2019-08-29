LHS Marching Band Setting The Tone

SIOUX FALLS — The high school football season kicked off last week across South Dakota. In Sioux Falls, the first games on the schedule are Friday.

The players have been hard at work, but they’re not the only ones.

Roughly 225 students are involved in the Lincoln High School marching band. They’ve been planning this year’s show called “The Playground” since January.

KDLT photojournalist Tyler Teal gives us a behind the scenes look at the group that’s setting the tone.