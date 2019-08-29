Sioux Falls Man Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man is facing kidnapping charges after police say he drove around for hours with a woman in his truck.

It happened Tuesday afternoon, but wasn’t reported until yesterday.

Police say 23 year old Ashton White-Olesen pulled up to the woman’s car in a parking lot near 10th and Kiwanis.

The two started talking, and the 33 year old woman eventually got in his truck.

Officials say White sped off and drove around for two or three hours before he let her go.

Police say the woman’s description of white helped officers make the arrest.