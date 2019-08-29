Zach Previews Jacks at Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN… The SDSU football team is ranked 3rd in the pre-season FCS poll. But as Zach Borg tells us from the cities, they respect their opponent Thursday night but still go into the game with confidence…and the head coach is excited for his guys to get this opportunity. John Stiegelmeier says: “Yeah it’s unique but it’s something our guys look forward to. It’s not something where we’re going to walk into their stadium and be in awe of things, we respect them. They’ve done their head coach over there has done a great job of moving this program ahead. We just have to play our best football and as our coaches have always said, do your one eleven…”