DSU Receives $10 Million Donation For Athletic Complex Upgrades

MADISON – A big announcement from Dakota State University. The school is receiving a $10 million gift to help with athletic complex improvements.

The donation comes from Premier Bankcard CEO Miles Beacom and his wife, Lisa.

It’s the largest gift ever to the DSU athletic program.

Proposed improvements include a new two-story concourse, new turf for the football field, a 2,000-seat event center and an indoor practice facility.

The school is hoping to begin construction on the $90 million project next year.