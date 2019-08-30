FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 1 (8-30-19)

Highlights From 11 Games In The Second Edition of Football Friday!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The gang’s all here!

After 9-Man and 11B kicked off in “Week Zero” last Friday, all classes of South Dakota football, plus Iowa and Minnesota, got underway this week. Click on the video viewer for all the highlights, scores and FUN from Week 1 featuring:

-Brandon Valley @ Roosevelt

-Huron @ Brookings

-Harrisburg @ RC Central

-Canton @ Tea

-Dakota Valley @ Madison

-Dell Rapids @ Lennox

-Tri-Valley @ Sioux Valley

-Boyden Hull/Rock Valley @ West Sioux

-Central Lyon @ West Lyon

-DeSmet @ Canistota/Freeman

-Castlewood @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary