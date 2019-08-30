Jacks Nearly Upset Gophers in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, MN… The SDSU football team isn’t into moral victories. But the 3rd-ranked FCS team should have gained plenty of confidence Thursday night after nearly upsetting Big Ten opponent Minnesota. The Gophers needed a 4th quarter touchdown to win the game 28-21.

After a scoreless 1st quarter Seth Green scored to make it 7-0 home team. But red-shirt freshman QB J’Bore Gibbs led the Jacks down field and also scored on a 1 yard run to tie the game. The Gophers took the lead into half-time when Rashad Bateman made a spectacular 1-handed catch from 42 yards and it was 13-7. The lead grew to 20-7 early in the third when Chris Williamson picked off Gibbs and raced 43 yards for the pick 6. But the Jacks responded by driving 92 yards with Brookings native Mikey Daniel barreling in to cut the lead to 20-14. SDSU then took the lead when SF Washington alum Zach Heins caught a 13 yard scoring pass late in the 3rd and the Jacks took the 21-20 lead into the 4th.

But the Gophers scored the only touchdown of the final stanza when Muhammed Ibrahim scored with 5:39 left for the final margin of 28-21. The Gophers lead the all-time series 8-0. Gibbs was 13 for 26 for 193 yards with 1 TD and 1 int. Pierre Strong rushed for 53 and caught passes for 59 while CJ Wilson ran for 47 and Cade Johnson caught 6 passes for 90 yards. SDSU returns to Brookings to face Long Island a week from Saturday.