Make-A-Wish South Dakota Grants a Record 88 Wishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Make-A-Wish South Dakota has changed almost 90 young lives this past year.

Since their first wish in 1984, Make-A-Wish South Dakota has granted 14,027. This year they granted 88, the most in one year.

For instance, they assisted with a wish from a boy in Austria who wanted to see what farm life is like in South Dakota. But, local wishes stand out as well.

Sue Salter, the President and CEO of Make A Wish South Dakota, says “One that comes to mind, in particular, was from a boy in Watertown whose heartfelt wish, more than anything in the world is he wanted to have a pizza party for his entire school because he had missed so much school while he was in treatment and people had been so good to him. That was his way of giving back.”

While volunteering and monetary donations are appreciated, one of the more unusual ways people can help is to donate airline miles.