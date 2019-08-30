NWS Aberdeen Launching Balloons to Help Forecast Hurricane Dorian

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The first real effects of the Hurricane Dorian are expected Sunday and things are likely to go downhill as Dorian makes its way to the shore.

In order to produce the most accurate forecast, meteorologists right here in South Dakota have been called on to help.

The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has been asked to launch two extra weather balloons each day in addition to the two balloons they already launch. These balloons will provide extra data for running weather models to predict Dorian’s path.