Scoreboard Friday, August 30th
American League
Twins 13, Tigers 5 *Lead Indians by 4.5 games
American Association
Winnipeg 5, Canaries 4
Symetra Tour
2nd Round-Great Life Challenge
-7 Sophia Popon
-6 Lori Beth Adams
-5 Janie Jackson, Patty Tavatanakit
+3 Shannon Johnson (made cut)
Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary
-9 Bradley
-8 Flesch
-7 Tom Byrum (63 today)
-6 Forsman, Andrade
College Volleyball
Northwestern 3, Evangel 0
H.S. Volleyball
Aberdeen 3, RC Stevens 1
Brandon Valley 3, Spearfish 0
RC Central 3, Pierre 1
H.S. Football
South Dakota
Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12
Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0
Brookings 40, Huron 0
Chester 50, Avon 12
Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0
Custer 21, West Central 14
Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 6
Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Gregory 35, Burke 14
Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12
Howard 43, Scotland 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2
Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14
Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Philip 50, Hill City 0
Pierre 25, Sturgis Brown 16
Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13
Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12
Tea Area 21, Canton 14
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Webster 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Yankton 49, Spearfish 0
Iowa
West Sioux 63, Boyden Hull/RV 35
West Lyon 35, Central Lyon/GLR 0
Western Christian 21, MOC Floyd Valley 0
Minnesota
Marshall 34, Fairmont 12
Luverne 41, Worthington 12
Pipestone 32, Lake Crystal/Welcome 6