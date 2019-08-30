Scoreboard Friday, August 30th

American League

Twins 13, Tigers 5 *Lead Indians by 4.5 games

American Association

Winnipeg 5, Canaries 4

Symetra Tour
2nd Round-Great Life Challenge

-7 Sophia Popon
-6 Lori Beth Adams
-5 Janie Jackson, Patty Tavatanakit
+3 Shannon Johnson (made cut)

Champions Tour
Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary

-9 Bradley
-8 Flesch
-7 Tom Byrum (63 today)
-6 Forsman, Andrade

College Volleyball

Northwestern 3, Evangel 0

H.S. Volleyball

Aberdeen 3, RC Stevens 1
Brandon Valley 3, Spearfish 0
RC Central 3, Pierre 1

H.S. Football

South Dakota

Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20

Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12

Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0

Brookings 40, Huron 0

Chester 50, Avon 12

Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0

Custer 21, West Central 14

Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 6

Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Gregory 35, Burke 14

Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12

Howard 43, Scotland 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2

Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14

Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Philip 50, Hill City 0

Pierre 25, Sturgis Brown 16

Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13

Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12

Tea Area 21, Canton 14

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Webster 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21

Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Yankton 49, Spearfish 0

Iowa

West Sioux 63, Boyden Hull/RV 35

West Lyon 35, Central Lyon/GLR 0

Western Christian 21, MOC Floyd Valley 0

Minnesota

Marshall 34, Fairmont 12

Luverne 41, Worthington 12

Pipestone 32, Lake Crystal/Welcome 6

